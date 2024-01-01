Japanese Archer to Retire After Six Straight Olympics

TOKYO, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - Archery athlete Takaharu Furukawa, who competed in six consecutive Olympic Games and won a silver medal in the individual event at the 2012 London Olympics, announced on October 21st that he would retire from competition after the All-Japan Championships, which begin on October 25th at Tokyo Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Born in Aomori Prefecture, Furukawa progressed from Aomori Higashi High School to Kindai University. He participated in the Olympics continuously from the 2004 Athens Games to this summer's Paris Games. In the 2021 Tokyo Games, he secured bronze medals in both the individual and team events. In the 2015 World Championships, he achieved third place in the individual category.

Source: Kyodo