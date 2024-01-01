News On Japan
Sports

Japanese Archer to Retire After Six Straight Olympics

TOKYO, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - Archery athlete Takaharu Furukawa, who competed in six consecutive Olympic Games and won a silver medal in the individual event at the 2012 London Olympics, announced on October 21st that he would retire from competition after the All-Japan Championships, which begin on October 25th at Tokyo Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Born in Aomori Prefecture, Furukawa progressed from Aomori Higashi High School to Kindai University. He participated in the Olympics continuously from the 2004 Athens Games to this summer's Paris Games. In the 2021 Tokyo Games, he secured bronze medals in both the individual and team events. In the 2015 World Championships, he achieved third place in the individual category.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Poisonous Mushrooms Spread: Chiba Park Hosts Deadly Varieties

This year, Japan has seen an unusually large harvest of mushrooms as autumn sets in. However, with this bountiful season comes a dangerous reality -- poisonous mushrooms are also flourishing, leading to several food poisoning incidents across the country.

Odaiba Welcomes Halloween Revelers

A new Halloween hotspot has emerged in Tokyo's Odaiba, offering a space where people can celebrate without disturbing others. As municipalities like Shibuya and Shinjuku discourage large crowds during Halloween, young people are now gathering in Odaiba, where the recently opened Immersive Fort Tokyo aims to become the new destination for Halloween festivities.

Seized Ferrari Hits Auction with Minimum Bid of 71.3 Million Yen

The Tokyo National Tax Agency has listed a Ferrari, seized from a tax delinquent, in a public auction, setting the minimum bid at a record high of over 70 million yen ($467,000).

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Japanese Archer to Retire After Six Straight Olympics

Archery athlete Takaharu Furukawa, who competed in six consecutive Olympic Games and won a silver medal in the individual event at the 2012 London Olympics, announced on October 21st that he would retire from competition after the All-Japan Championships, which begin on October 25th at Tokyo Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Japan v Australia | Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Round Qualifier

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Round AFC Asian Qualifier, Australia v Japan, at Saitama Stadium 2002 on Tuesday 15 October. (Football Australia)

Golf Star Ai Miyazato Gives Inspiring Talk

Professional golfer Ai Miyazato hosted the 5th Ai Miyazato Invitational Supported by SUNTORY, a junior girls' tournament held in her hometown of Okinawa.

Toyota Re-Enters Formula 1

Toyota Motor Corporation announced last Friday that it has partnered with the American F1 team, Haas, to collaborate on vehicle development, marking Toyota's return to the sport after withdrawing in 2009.

Japan continues perfect start | Saudi Arabia - Japan | Highlights

Enjoy the highlights of the match between Saudi Arabia and Japan from matchday 3 of the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ Road to 26. (AFC Asian Cup)

Japan's Top-Ranked Fighter | Every Tatsuro Taira Finish

UFC Vegas 98 (UFC)

Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP, cuts Martin’s championship lead to 10 points

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia has won the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi to complete a weekend double and cut his gap to rival Jorge Martin at the top of the world championship down to 10 points. (Al Jazeera)

Basketball's Fast Rise in New Zealand

Even though basketball isn't the first sport that comes to mind when you think of New Zealand, it has been making its mark since the beginning of the 1900s.