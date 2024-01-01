News On Japan
Brazilian Players Allege Sexual Harassment in Japan

IZUMO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - Two players from Japan’s Nadeshiko League have taken the rare step of publicly accusing their club of harassment, naming Diossa Izumo FC as the site of alleged sexual and power harassment by the team’s head coach.

Laura Spezzato, 26: "We did not come to Japan to be slaves to bullying and harassment."

On October 6th, two Brazilian players from Diossa Izumo FC in the second division of the Nadeshiko League held a press conference in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, revealing details of the alleged harassment. Both players wore the team’s key numbers, 9 and 10, signaling the high expectations placed on them.

According to their attorney, between 2022 and August 2024, the players faced repeated sexual harassment, with the head coach using a Portuguese slang term for male genitalia to address them during practices and matches whenever they made mistakes.

Attorney for the players: "The coach knew that both Laura and Tais were uncomfortable, yet he continued using these words over three seasons. This is extremely malicious behavior."

Additionally, the players allege the coach hung underwear in a storage room used by players and that despite their protests, he did not cease these actions.

There were also discriminatory remarks from a coach, who reportedly mocked the players' lack of Japanese language skills.

The Brazilian players claim that although the club was contracted to provide interpreters for practices and games, an interpreter was only arranged about once per week. When the players raised the interpreter issue through staff in May 2024, the coach allegedly threatened them, saying, “Then I won’t let you play.”

Diagnosed with depression by a physician, both players left the team in August 2024.

Laura Spezzato: "I can’t sleep from the headaches... I feel like going home. I should love soccer, but I can’t find the energy to play the sport I love."

Tais Fehe, 25: "I'm frustrated that I can’t play the sport I love."

Through their attorney, the players have filed a complaint with the Japan Women’s Soccer League, demanding the coach’s dismissal.

Attorney for the players: "The soccer world is still far behind. It has a unique village-like atmosphere that preserves power harassment and old-fashioned leadership styles."

The club responded at a press conference held on the same day.

Diossa Sports Club, an NPO, Chairman: "I can’t understand why things have come to this when they had such a good relationship. It’s a complete mystery."

The club's internal investigation claimed the Portuguese words used were common slang during mistakes, with no intent of discrimination, and they have reported the situation to the Japan Women’s Soccer League. The club will continue to confirm the facts.

Source: FNN

