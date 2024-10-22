Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

OSAKA, Nov 09 (News On Japan) - A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.

The team, including Osaka University and the National Cancer Center, collected and analyzed parts of the colon and small intestine from over 100 individuals to investigate why colon cancer often occurs on the left side, the section farther from the small intestine.

Contrary to the traditional view that the colon’s role is solely “absorbing water,” the study found that the left side primarily absorbs water, while the right side functions similarly to the small intestine, removing harmful foreign substances from the body.

Additionally, the study revealed that the small intestine plays a central role in the body’s immune system and is involved in controlling the progression of colon cancer. This new insight opens the door to developing novel cancer treatments that utilize the immune strength of the small intestine.

Source: YOMIURI