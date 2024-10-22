News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

OSAKA, Nov 09 (News On Japan) - A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.

The team, including Osaka University and the National Cancer Center, collected and analyzed parts of the colon and small intestine from over 100 individuals to investigate why colon cancer often occurs on the left side, the section farther from the small intestine.

Contrary to the traditional view that the colon’s role is solely “absorbing water,” the study found that the left side primarily absorbs water, while the right side functions similarly to the small intestine, removing harmful foreign substances from the body.

Additionally, the study revealed that the small intestine plays a central role in the body’s immune system and is involved in controlling the progression of colon cancer. This new insight opens the door to developing novel cancer treatments that utilize the immune strength of the small intestine.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.

Japan Targets First 'International Outstanding Research University'

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology announced that Tohoku University, initially shortlisted, has been formally designated as Japan's first 'International Outstanding Research University,' aiming to achieve world-class research capabilities.

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs Worldwide

Nissan Motor Co. has announced it will cut 9,000 jobs globally in response to declining business performance.

Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.

Whale Shark Found Dead in Local River

A whale shark that mysteriously appeared in a river has been identified as one previously kept at an aquarium in Osaka Prefecture.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.

H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

Rare Mutation in Lung Cancer Patient Helps Prolong Life

Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Can Japan’s Sinking Airport be Saved?

Kansai Airport is one of the most important airports in Asia. But it faces a huge problem. The airport is sinking. And faster than expected. In today's video we’ll explore why Kansai Airport is sinking in the first place and whether it can be saved. (MegaBuilds)

Advancing China's space dream, Shenzhou-19 is ready to launch

The combination of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launch area, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, on October 22, 2024, Beijing time.

Researchers in Japan test technology for solar power generation from space

Researchers in Japan have conducted a preliminary experiment as part of a project to generate solar power in space and send it back to Earth. (NHK)

New Replica COVID Vaccine Sparks Controversy in Japan

Japan’s recent approval and rollout of a new "Replica Vaccine" for COVID-19 has triggered widespread public concern, with some businesses imposing entry bans on vaccinated individuals. The vaccine, which began regular administration in October, has faced backlash due to its ability to "self-replicate" in the body, raising anxiety about its safety.