Japan's New Media Tech on Display

TOKYO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - Japan's largest comprehensive media exhibition has commenced, bringing together cutting-edge broadcasting equipment, including a camera capable of capturing clear images even in complete darkness.

This ultra-high-sensitivity camera, when equipped with a broadcasting lens, can capture color images of subjects several kilometers away, even in darkness.

It is already in practical use as a surveillance camera at airports and ports.

Future applications include monitoring riverbanks to detect natural disasters occurring at night at an early stage.

Additionally, a unique chocolate exhibit combines sheets with special image patterns and jelly in the shape of a lens, causing its color to change to four different hues depending on the viewing angle.

This exhibition marks its 60th year, with an expected attendance of 35,000 people over three days, starting November 13th.

Source: ANN