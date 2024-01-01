News On Japan
Sci-Tech

New Innovations in Painless Injections

TOKYO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Many people, especially children, dread injections. However, companies in the Kansai region are advancing the development of 'painless injections,' utilizing innovative technologies.

These breakthroughs aim to reduce stress during medical treatments and are even showing potential in the beauty industry. The latest advancements include adhesive injections already in use in some dental clinics and needle-free gas injections under development.

The pursuit of pain-free injections has been ongoing for years. For example, 10 years ago, researchers designed a mosquito-inspired needle, mimicking the insect's painless bite. However, high costs prevented it from becoming a practical solution.

Currently, various companies are focusing on adhesive injections. A dental clinic in Kyoto employs these for procedures involving pain. This technology uses a patch covered with more than 1,000 micro-needles per square centimeter. The microscopic needles, containing medication at their tips, penetrate the skin and deliver the medicine directly into capillaries, spreading throughout the body. Thanks to advancements in nanotechnology, these micro-needles are now easier and more cost-effective to produce.

In dental settings, micro-needles are coated with anesthetics to alleviate pain during procedures. While the drug delivery capacity of these patches is limited compared to traditional injections, they are highly effective for pre-anesthetic applications. Patients report significantly reduced stress, and dental professionals find it easier to administer pain relief.

Micro-needle technology is also being explored in the beauty industry. A cream containing tiny amino-acid-based needles delivers cosmetic ingredients deep into the skin as the needles dissolve. This method allows for greater absorption and effectiveness compared to traditional creams or lotions.

Another promising innovation is the gas-powered injection device, developed by a manufacturer in Nara Prefecture. Instead of a needle, this device uses compressed carbon dioxide to propel medicine through a micro-opening just 0.18 mm wide, painlessly delivering it into the body. Made from eco-friendly materials like sugarcane, these devices are designed to be sustainable, with recyclable parts.

While the gas-powered injection device is still undergoing certification, it is expected to be commercialized within seven to eight years. Experts believe it could revolutionize vaccine administration, particularly during pandemics, enabling self-application with minimal stress.

As these advancements continue, the era of pain-free injections is drawing closer, with potential to transform both healthcare and beauty industries.

Source: YOMIURI

