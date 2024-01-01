Toyota Advances Hydrogen Tech With Hybrid Engine Development

TOKYO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Hydrogen, anticipated as the next-generation automotive fuel, is seeing accelerated efforts for its real-world implementation. Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled its first hybrid vehicle that combines a hydrogen-powered engine and an electric motor, announcing plans to conduct on-road tests starting next spring.

At a four-hour endurance race held at Fuji Speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture, Toyota showcased its "hydrogen engine vehicle," which emits almost no carbon dioxide, as part of its ongoing technological development.

Toyota Chairman Toyoda Akio (on the 16th) stated: "I’ve been driving and participating in races, and I believe the image of hydrogen as the future is gradually taking hold."

Development of hydrogen engine vehicles is advancing from the racetrack to real-world urban environments.

A reporter at the event highlighted: "This hydrogen engine vehicle has a battery installed in the passenger seat, making it a hybrid vehicle."

The vehicle Toyota unveiled is a hybrid version of the "HiAce," a commercial vehicle equipped with a hydrogen engine. By combining the hydrogen engine with an electric motor, the vehicle’s range per hydrogen refill has improved by approximately 25%, reaching about 250 kilometers compared to previous models.

Toyota plans to begin on-road tests in Australia next spring.

Hydrogen-related on-road tests are also being pursued domestically.

Toyota showcased a roadside service vehicle jointly developed with JAF, the Japan Automobile Federation. While Toyota and Honda have already commercialized fuel cell vehicles that generate electricity from hydrogen to power electric motors, these vehicles currently rely on towing if they run out of hydrogen.

The newly revealed vehicle is equipped with both hydrogen and a refueling device, enabling quick hydrogen supply directly on-site.

Toyota aims to conduct domestic on-road trials next spring as part of its accelerated efforts toward realizing a hydrogen society.

Source: TBS