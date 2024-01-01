Perovskite Solar Cells to Become Available in Two to Three Years

TOKYO, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - A Japanese researcher behind the development of next-generation 'perovskite solar cells' expressed confidence that the product will be available to the public within two to three years.

At the "Perovskite Solar Cell Forum" held on November 26th, keynote speaker Rikiya Miyazaka, a specially appointed professor at Toin Yokohama University, shared details about the development process and showcased demonstration experiments.

Perovskite solar cells are garnering attention as a next-generation energy source due to their lightweight, flexible nature and the use of iodine—a material for which Japan ranks second globally in production—making domestic manufacturing highly feasible.

During a public-private council meeting on November 26th at the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), a roadmap was unveiled aiming to expand domestic generation capacity of next-generation solar cells, including perovskite cells, to approximately 20 gigawatts by 2040—equivalent to the output of 20 nuclear reactors.

The president of a participating energy storage system manufacturer commented: "Because perovskite cells are so lightweight, they can be installed virtually anywhere, enabling widespread societal implementation. The market for storage batteries is likely to grow as well, and we are very optimistic about the future."

Miyazaka emphasized urgency in his remarks: Ordinary consumers should be able to hold these cells in their hands, try them out in different settings, and explore storage possibilities. This must happen within two to three years."

However, Miyazaka also pointed out that small amounts of lead are used in manufacturing perovskite solar cells. To address this, he highlighted the need to establish a recycling system as part of their societal implementation.

