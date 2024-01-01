News On Japan
Perovskite Solar Cells to Become Available in Two to Three Years

TOKYO, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - A Japanese researcher behind the development of next-generation 'perovskite solar cells' expressed confidence that the product will be available to the public within two to three years.

At the "Perovskite Solar Cell Forum" held on November 26th, keynote speaker Rikiya Miyazaka, a specially appointed professor at Toin Yokohama University, shared details about the development process and showcased demonstration experiments.

Perovskite solar cells are garnering attention as a next-generation energy source due to their lightweight, flexible nature and the use of iodine—a material for which Japan ranks second globally in production—making domestic manufacturing highly feasible.

During a public-private council meeting on November 26th at the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), a roadmap was unveiled aiming to expand domestic generation capacity of next-generation solar cells, including perovskite cells, to approximately 20 gigawatts by 2040—equivalent to the output of 20 nuclear reactors.

The president of a participating energy storage system manufacturer commented: "Because perovskite cells are so lightweight, they can be installed virtually anywhere, enabling widespread societal implementation. The market for storage batteries is likely to grow as well, and we are very optimistic about the future."

Miyazaka emphasized urgency in his remarks: Ordinary consumers should be able to hold these cells in their hands, try them out in different settings, and explore storage possibilities. This must happen within two to three years."

However, Miyazaka also pointed out that small amounts of lead are used in manufacturing perovskite solar cells. To address this, he highlighted the need to establish a recycling system as part of their societal implementation.

Harry Potter Sword Recalled Over Possible Weapons Violation

Warner Bros. Studio Japan has announced the recall of the 'Godric Gryffindor's Sword,' a piece of merchandise sold at the Harry Potter-themed interactive facility in Nerima Ward, Tokyo.

Kanto's Biggest Sauna Facility Opens in Saitama

A new hot spring facility, touted as the largest in Kanto, opened this autumn in Tokorozawa, Saitama. Featuring saunas, gourmet collaborations, and private relaxation spaces, the complex has already garnered attention from enthusiasts.

Japan's Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket suffers another test setback

An explosion and fire have halted a combustion test of Japan's new Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket at the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. (NHK)

Former Official Involved in Ikebukuro Car Crash Dies in Prison at 93

Kozo Iizuka, a former senior official convicted in a 2019 car crash in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, that killed two people and injured nine others, has died at the age of 93. Iizuka passed away in October, reportedly due to natural causes.

Japan's Cough Medicine Shortage Continues

Cough medicine shortages have been ongoing for over a year in Japan, creating significant challenges for both patients and healthcare providers. Hospitals and pharmacies report dwindling stocks, with some relying on alternative solutions like medicated patches.

The Circular Economy: From Deep Frying to Green Flying

Japan is on the verge of using leftover cooking oil to power airplanes. Universal Studios Japan has already adopted biodiesel, made from used cooking oil, to fuel boats in its popular attractions, signaling a shift towards sustainable energy.

Japan-led team develops new ocean-degradable plastic

An international team led by a Japanese researcher says it has developed a new type of plastic that is durable but breaks down in seawater. It says the new plastic is recyclable and will help reduce environmental pollution and the accumulation of microplastics in the oceans. (NHK)

World's First Fiber Made From Bagworm Silk Revolutionizes Industry

A Japanese pharmaceutical company has announced the successful commercialization of fiber made from silk produced by bagworms.

Japan Halts Support for Next-Generation Battery

Japan' Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Muto announced on November 19th that the government has decided to cease its support for APB, a company pioneering the development of the world's first all-resin battery.

高さ調整デスクの正しい使い方と注意点

デスクで効率的に作業するには、ただ座って作業を開始するだけでは不十分です。

Lumpy skin disease found in dairy cattle for 1st time in Japan

Infections of lumpy skin disease have been confirmed among dairy cattle in Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, for the first time in the country. (NHK)