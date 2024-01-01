Former Japan Midfielder Ends Career

TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Junichi Inamoto, a former midfielder for the Japan national soccer team and a player for Nankatsu SC in the Kanto League Division 1, announced his retirement on December 4th during a press conference held in Tokyo.

Inamoto, 45, gained fame for scoring two goals in the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by Japan and South Korea, where Japan reached the Round of 16 for the first time. He also represented Japan in the 2006 Germany World Cup and the 2010 South Africa World Cup. Over his career, Inamoto played 82 international A matches for Japan, scoring five goals.

Source: Kyodo