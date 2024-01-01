News On Japan
Japanese Family Strives for Armwrestling Glory

Miyazaki, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - Armwrestling, often referred to as "tabletop martial arts," has gained prominence through a unique family in Miyagi Prefecture. This family—a father, mother, and daughter—are collectively aiming for global armwrestling competitions.

In Iwanuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, lies an ordinary-looking house that doubles as a training dojo for armwrestling enthusiasts. Among its members are past world champions who train rigorously. Within this environment, one family has set its sights on the global stage.

The father, Toru, 46, a truck driver, is a runner-up in the Masters category at the 2022 All-Japan Championship. The mother, Sanae, 45, works as a care manager and also earned second place in the National Sports Festival. The daughter, Aoi, 17, a second-year high school student in Sendai, is rapidly gaining strength. She secured first place in the Junior Division of the All-Japan Championship this July, marking her as a national champion in both right- and left-handed events.

Aoi began armwrestling during elementary school after being inspired by her father, the only certified armwrestling trainer in the prefecture. However, she started training seriously in her second year of junior high school, motivated by her dream to one day defeat her mother. That goal was achieved this October at a competition in Iwate Prefecture, where Aoi won her first match against Sanae in a right-handed bout.

"It felt incredible to finally win," Aoi said with a smile, reflecting on her victory.

The family aims to become national champions together and compete in the world championships. Their next major events include the world tournament in Las Vegas, USA, next year and the global competition in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, the following year.

While Aoi is a fierce competitor, she often faces playful challenges at school, where classmates provoke her to arm wrestle male students. According to Aoi, such matches always end with her overwhelming victory, a routine her friends now expect.

At home, Sanae admits that her grip strength sometimes leads to accidents, such as unintentionally breaking cups or bowls while washing dishes. "I have to be careful," she said, laughing about the unintended consequences of her training.

Interestingly, Toru’s gym emphasizes technique over brute strength, avoiding traditional muscle training entirely. Key strategies include pulling the opponent’s arm closer, curling the hand inward, and integrating the arm’s motion with the body to optimize force.

"Power isn’t everything," Toru explained. "Technique can make all the difference in a match."

