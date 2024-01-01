Sports and Leadership Skills Linked to Higher Earnings

News On Japan
TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - Keio University professor Nakamura highlighted research showing that participation in sports and leadership activities during childhood could lead to higher future earnings. Studies found that boys involved in high school sports earned 4.2% to 14.8% more than their peers 11 years after graduation, while similar research indicated that women benefited even more.

Nakamura emphasized the importance of non-cognitive skills such as perseverance, self-control, and curiosity. These traits, he explained, are essential for long-term success in a job market increasingly impacted by AI and automation.

Leadership experience also boosts income, with studies suggesting a 4% to 33% premium for those who held leadership roles in school. Nakamura called on schools to rotate leadership opportunities among students, helping them develop critical interpersonal and organizational skills.

While praising Japan’s high educational standards, Nakamura urged policymakers to incorporate more scientific evidence into education strategies. He believes this will better prepare children for future challenges in the workforce.

Source: ABEMAニュース【公式】

