Japanese Boxing Champion Who Transitioned Retires From the Ring

TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - A former women’s world boxing champion who transitioned to male has announced his retirement from the sport.

“I have made the final decision to step away from the ring,” said Shindo Go, 37.

In 2013, Shindo claimed the WBC Women’s World Flyweight Championship. Struggling with gender dysphoria since childhood, he underwent gender-affirming surgery after retiring in 2017, transitioning to male.

Two years ago, Shindo applied to the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) to take the professional men’s test. Although he participated in a semi-official bout against a male opponent last December, the JBC ultimately declined his application based on the results, leading him to decide to retire.

“Boxing was the greatest place where I could express the life I wanted to live,” Shindo reflected.

Source: ABCTVnews