Japan Backs Study on Deep-Sea Oxygen Beyond Photosynthesis

TOKYO, Jan 19 (News On Japan) - The Japan Foundation has announced a joint research project with a UK research group to investigate the mysterious oxygen produced in the lightless depths of the ocean, known as 'dark oxygen,' which forms through methods other than photosynthesis.

On January 17th, the Japan Foundation held a press conference in London, revealing plans to provide 2 million pounds (approximately 400 million yen) over three years to support a research team led by Professor Sweetman of the Scottish Association for Marine Science. The team's work focuses on studying "dark oxygen" in deep-sea areas such as the Pacific Ocean.

Sweetman’s research suggests that metallic nodules found in the deep sea, where light does not penetrate, may generate oxygen by electrolyzing seawater.

However, much about this "dark oxygen" remains unexplained.

The research project includes developing experimental equipment capable of reaching depths exceeding 11,000 meters to pinpoint the source of "dark oxygen" and examine its effects on deep-sea life.

If oxygen production through non-photosynthetic methods is proven, the findings could provide insights into the origins of life on Earth.

Source: ANN

