Breakthrough in Spina Bifida Treatment

OSAKA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has recognized fetal surgery for spina bifida as an advanced medical treatment, following Osaka University’s success in performing the procedure for the first time in the country.

Spina bifida, a congenital disorder, causes the spinal cord to protrude outside the skin in the womb. Conventional postnatal surgery has been unable to restore nerve function effectively.

Last year, a team led by Professor Endo at Osaka University Hospital successfully performed fetal surgery in Japan for the first time. The procedure involved opening the mother's uterus and closing the fetal spine directly. The surgery was found to reduce the risk of complications and improve motor function. On February 6th, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved it as an advanced medical treatment.

Professor Masayuki Endo of Osaka University Hospital stated, "This marks a significant step toward insurance coverage. I hope it will be considered as an option for patients."

The treatment could be introduced as early as March, with Endo and his team continuing to evaluate its effectiveness, aiming for insurance coverage within the next few years.

Source: YOMIURI

