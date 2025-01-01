News On Japan
Kabuki Star Visits Suzuka Circuit as F1 Japan GP Ambassador

MIE, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - Kabuki actor Ichikawa Danjuro, serving as an official ambassador for the Formula 1 Japan Grand Prix, visited Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture on February 16th.

Danjuro and his son, Shinnosuke, toured the Honda Racing Gallery, which showcases a collection of historic F1 machines.

Danjuro was particularly fascinated by the McLaren-Honda car, once driven by legendary drivers such as Ayrton Senna, during its dominant era in the sport.

As part of his role as an ambassador, Danjuro is set to perform the kabuki dance "Renjishi" alongside Shinnosuke before the final race on April 6th.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

