New 'M10' Maglev Car Begins Testing

YAMANASHI, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - JR Central announced on Thursday the introduction of a new test car, the 'M10,' for the maglev test track in Yamanashi Prefecture.

The M10 is an intermediate car with only passenger seating, designed to be coupled between end cars. Its exterior features an unpainted silver body with a gold stripe, while the interior adopts a simple and calming white-based design.

The car's surface is coated with a film featuring fine grooves that mimic shark skin, reducing air resistance by approximately 1% and lowering energy consumption.

The M10 will be tested alongside improved L0 series test cars, with trial runs set to begin as early as summer 2025.

