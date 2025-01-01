Ex-Sumo Elder Arrested for Illegal Parking with Forged Permit

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Former sumo elder Tokitsukaze has been arrested. Masahiro Sakamoto, 51, formerly known as Tokitsukaze, is suspected of illegally parking his vehicle on a street in Ryogoku, Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on February 5th, while displaying a forged “No Parking Exemption Permit” on his dashboard.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, this permit is issued to individuals with disabilities, allowing them to park in restricted areas without being penalized.

Sakamoto admitted to the allegations, reportedly stating, "I borrowed it from an acquaintance and made a color copy at a convenience store."

Source: TBS