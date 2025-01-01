News On Japan
Hanshin Tigers Unveils 90th Anniversary Train

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - A special train wrapped with images of past and present Hanshin Tigers players has begun operations to commemorate the team's 90th anniversary.

Unveiled at Koshien Station, the train features legendary players such as Yoshida Yoshio and Okada Akinobu, alongside current team members ushering in a new era.

The train, a model that has been running since Hanshin won its first Japan Series in 1985, was celebrated in a departure ceremony attended by newly inducted Baseball Hall of Famer Kakefu Masayuki.

"The moment fans board this train, it's as if the game has already begun," Kakefu said. "I hope everyone will support the Hanshin Tigers in their 90th year."

The same 8000-series train model currently sports an orange design, which has drawn calls for change due to its resemblance to a rival team's colors. Hanshin Electric Railway has announced that it will gradually return to the classic "Red Torso" design, a nostalgic look long favored by fans.

Source: YOMIURI

