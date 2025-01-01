Sato Finishes Top Among Japanese Runners in Nagoya Women’s Marathon

NAGOYA, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - The Nagoya Women’s Marathon was held on March 9th, with Saya Sato finishing second overall and first among Japanese runners, clocking a personal best of 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 59 seconds. Her strong performance significantly bolstered her chances of securing a spot in the World Championships.

The race, which serves as the final selection event for Japan’s marathon team for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo this September, started at 9:10 a.m. on March 8th. Among the frontrunners was Rika Kaseda, 26, a local favorite and a graduate of Meijo University.

The decisive moment came after the 33-kilometer mark when Kenya’s Chepkirui surged ahead, leaving the pack behind. However, Sato, 30, who is aiming for her second consecutive World Championships appearance, maintained her composure and resilience.

Sato crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 59 seconds, shaving a significant margin off her previous best. Finishing as the fastest Japanese runner, she took a major step toward securing her place on the national team.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE