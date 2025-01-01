News On Japan
Sports

Sato Finishes Top Among Japanese Runners in Nagoya Women’s Marathon

NAGOYA, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - The Nagoya Women’s Marathon was held on March 9th, with Saya Sato finishing second overall and first among Japanese runners, clocking a personal best of 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 59 seconds. Her strong performance significantly bolstered her chances of securing a spot in the World Championships.

The race, which serves as the final selection event for Japan’s marathon team for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo this September, started at 9:10 a.m. on March 8th. Among the frontrunners was Rika Kaseda, 26, a local favorite and a graduate of Meijo University.

The decisive moment came after the 33-kilometer mark when Kenya’s Chepkirui surged ahead, leaving the pack behind. However, Sato, 30, who is aiming for her second consecutive World Championships appearance, maintained her composure and resilience.

Sato crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 59 seconds, shaving a significant margin off her previous best. Finishing as the fastest Japanese runner, she took a major step toward securing her place on the national team.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

One Month to Expo: International Pavilions Near Completion

With just one month to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 opens on April 13, preparations are nearing completion. Visitors can now get an early glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue, where various pavilions are taking shape.

'Kawazu Sakura Festival' Extended as Unusual Weather Delays Bloom

Unusual weather delayed the bloom of Kawazu cherry blossoms in Shizuoka Prefecture by two weeks, leading to a nine-day extension of the Kawazu Sakura Festival.

Half-Century Ban Ends: Fukuoka Hosts Fin Whale Trade Show

A trade exhibition featuring domestically caught fin whale meat, harvested under Japan’s resumed commercial whaling program, was held in Fukuoka. Fin whale meat is known for its mild flavor and rich fat content.

Japan Approves Bill to Strengthen Penalties Against Host Clubs

In response to cases where female customers were burdened with excessive debts and coerced into prostitution, the Japanese government approved an amendment to the Entertainment Business Law during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Shimadzu Unveils World's First Optical Lattice Clock

Shimadzu Corporation has launched the world's first optical lattice clock, which measures time using the oscillation frequency of atoms trapped by lasers. The clock boasts an unparalleled accuracy, with an error of just one second over 10 billion years.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Sato Finishes Top Among Japanese Runners in Nagoya Women’s Marathon

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon was held on March 9th, with Saya Sato finishing second overall and first among Japanese runners, clocking a personal best of 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 59 seconds. Her strong performance significantly bolstered her chances of securing a spot in the World Championships.

Hanshin Tigers Unveils 90th Anniversary Train

A special train wrapped with images of past and present Hanshin Tigers players has begun operations to commemorate the team's 90th anniversary.

Tokyo Marathon: Ichiyama 10th, Ethiopia’s Takele Wins in 2:03:23

Tsubasa Ichiyama was the highest-finishing Japanese male runner in the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday, who placed 10th with a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 0 seconds.

Runners Brave Tough Course in 30th Okinawa Marathon

The 2025 Okinawa Marathon kicked off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with runners dashing through central Okinawa. Known as one of the most grueling courses in the country due to its steep inclines, the marathon challenged runners to push forward at their own pace toward the finish line.

Formula E Returns to Tokyo in May, PR Event Held at City Hall

A promotional event for Season 11 of the Formula E world series, an all-electric vehicle (EV) racing championship, was held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building ahead of the Tokyo race, scheduled to take place in Ariake on May 17th and 18th.

Dodgers' Ohtani Begins Spring Training, Aims for Two-Way Comeback

The Los Angeles Dodgers, aiming for their second consecutive World Series title, will begin spring training for battery players on February 11th (February 12th Japan time) in Glendale, Arizona.

Experts Discuss the Future of Japan’s Professional Baseball

A discussion on the future of Japanese professional baseball was held with three prominent business figures: Kohei Takashima, Yozo Tachibana, and Takafumi Horie.

Can eSports Save Sapporo's Struggling Dome?

A major international eSports tournament has kicked off in Sapporo, drawing significant attention as a potential economic boost for the city. The five-day event, held at the Daiwa House Plemist Dome in Toyohira Ward, is expected to attract around 30,000 spectators.