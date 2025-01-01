News On Japan
Launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Carrying Astronaut Takuya Onishi Delayed

Mar 13 (News On Japan) - The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi has been postponed due to a technical issue with ground equipment.

Onishi and his crew were scheduled to launch toward the International Space Station (ISS) on the morning of March 13 (Japan time). However, NASA announced that a malfunction was detected in the hydraulic system of the spacecraft’s support arm, prompting a delay. The launch is now expected to take place on or after March 14.

This marks Onishi’s second spaceflight and long-term stay since 2016. He will also become the third Japanese astronaut to serve as ISS commander.

During his approximately six-month mission, Onishi will conduct experiments, including research related to cancer treatment drugs.

Source: FNN

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Shimadzu Unveils World's First Optical Lattice Clock

Shimadzu Corporation has launched the world's first optical lattice clock, which measures time using the oscillation frequency of atoms trapped by lasers. The clock boasts an unparalleled accuracy, with an error of just one second over 10 billion years.

Startup Moves Closer to Fusion Energy With New Reactor Test in Japan

A key experiment aimed at realizing the long-sought dream of fusion energy is set to begin at the National Institute for Fusion Science in Toki, Gifu Prefecture.

JR East to launch new bullet trains, cargo-only cars

East Japan Railway, or JR East, says it will launch new bullet trains with improved anti-earthquake features and other services in fiscal 2030. (NHK)

Okayama Startup Aims for World's First Electric Transport Ship

Setouchi’s coastal city of Tamano, Okayama Prefecture, is home to PowerX, a startup striving for a world-first innovation—electric transport ships. The company is betting on energy storage solutions to support the growing adoption of renewable energy.

Pollen Season Starts Early With Three Times the Usual Spread

Warm sunshine bathed the Kansai region on February 26th, signaling the arrival of spring. But with rising temperatures comes an unwelcome companion—pollen. This year, pollen season is expected to start earlier and bring significantly higher concentrations than usual.

New 'M10' Maglev Car Begins Testing

JR Central announced on Thursday the introduction of a new test car, the 'M10,' for the maglev test track in Yamanashi Prefecture.

Meet the Robots of Tomorrow at Expo 2025

Visitors to the Osaka-Kansai Expo will get a glimpse of the future through an innovative pavilion featuring cutting-edge robots. The 'Future of Life' pavilion, designed with water flowing along its four walls, was unveiled on February 19th, showcasing three guiding robots named Panji, Petra, and Punica. These robots will assist visitors inside the pavilion.