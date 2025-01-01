Launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Carrying Astronaut Takuya Onishi Delayed

Mar 13 (News On Japan) - The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi has been postponed due to a technical issue with ground equipment.

Onishi and his crew were scheduled to launch toward the International Space Station (ISS) on the morning of March 13 (Japan time). However, NASA announced that a malfunction was detected in the hydraulic system of the spacecraft’s support arm, prompting a delay. The launch is now expected to take place on or after March 14.

This marks Onishi’s second spaceflight and long-term stay since 2016. He will also become the third Japanese astronaut to serve as ISS commander.

During his approximately six-month mission, Onishi will conduct experiments, including research related to cancer treatment drugs.

Source: FNN