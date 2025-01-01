Record Number of Infectious Gastroenteritis Cases in March

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - Infectious gastroenteritis cases are spreading rapidly across Japan, with the number of patients in March reaching the highest level in the past ten years for this time of year.

On March 25th, Kansai TV's program "Shunkan LIVE Toretate!" interviewed infectious disease specialist Shigeyuki Miyashita to understand the causes behind the outbreak and how to prevent further spread. According to Miyashita, one contributing factor is the use of smartphones in the toilet, which can lead to bacteria adhering to the device and being transferred by hand. He emphasized that the most effective countermeasure is frequent and thorough hand washing.

Source: KTV NEWS