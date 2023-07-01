Tennis: Activists stop play at Wimbledon on day to forget for Japan

Japan's Sho Shimabukuro lost in the men's singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday after his match was interrupted by environmental activists who ran onto the court throwing confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces.

Three other Japanese singles players were also eliminated in the first round, Taro Daniel and Shintaro Mochizuki in men's play and Nao Hibino in the women's draw.

The match, already postponed by a day due to poor weather, started late before being suspended by rain during the first set and then saw the Just Stop Oil activists sprinkle orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the playing surface during the second set, interrupting play for about 50 minutes. ...continue reading