"Lord's Pillow Syndrome" Linked to Increased Stroke Risk

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Recent research reveals that sleeping on a pillow that is too high can increase the risk of stroke. Experts warn that pillows higher than 12 centimeters should be used with caution, as the risk increases with height.

The National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center has introduced a new disease concept called "Lord's Pillow Syndrome," named after the high pillows used during the Edo period, which were known as "Lord's Pillows." These pillows were notably high to preserve hairstyles, in contrast to the lower stone pillows of the Kofun period.

Dr. Tomoki Tanaka, from the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center, explains that using a high pillow can increase the risk of a type of stroke caused by dissection of the vertebral artery. This risk is due to the neck being bent or flexed, which can damage and tear the blood vessels when turning over in bed.

The research team investigated 53 patients and found that 18 of them used pillows higher than 12 centimeters, and 9 used pillows higher than 15 centimeters. Dr. Tanaka asserts that the risk statistically increases with the height of the pillow.

In the Edo period, there was a saying, "Life is three sun (9 cm) long, comfort is four sun (12 cm) long," indicating that a 9 cm pillow is for longevity and a 12 cm pillow is for comfort.

In modern times, it's also important to be cautious of the posture before sleeping, as stacking pillows to watch movies or read comics can become a habit that leads to using high pillows.

Dr. Tanaka suggests choosing a pillow that allows you to sleep in a position similar to standing straight, as the ideal pillow height.

Source: ANN