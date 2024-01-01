Finding a Pathway Under the Icy Waterfall

KANAGAWA, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - During the chilly winter months, a group of brave souls gathers at Kanagawa Prefecture's "Sunset Waterfall" to partake in waterfall training. This ritual, which involves standing beneath a 23-meter-high waterfall, is surprisingly popular in winter, with a diverse set of participants.

The fee is 9,000 yen for the first time. A doctor, making his third visit, said he wanted to affirm his New Year's resolutions. After a ceremony where wishes are inscribed on wooden sticks and burned, he and others, clad in karate gear and loincloths, faced the icy torrent to strengthen their resolve.

A young man, after walking under the waterfall, said he had "disappeared," hinting at the quest of youth. A group of seven men, fans of a pop group, said they wanted to make a hit for their idols. One of them, a 19-year-old student, was at a critical juncture in his life and needed to face it head on.

Others find a certain release in waterfall training, like the woman who said, "I wanted to throw away my past self."

A man who had come to the waterfall with his wife had braved the icy waters because of "a certain secret" that he could not say out loud.

