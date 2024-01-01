Society | Mar 04

Finding a Pathway Under the Icy Waterfall

KANAGAWA, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - During the chilly winter months, a group of brave souls gathers at Kanagawa Prefecture's "Sunset Waterfall" to partake in waterfall training. This ritual, which involves standing beneath a 23-meter-high waterfall, is surprisingly popular in winter, with a diverse set of participants.

The fee is 9,000 yen for the first time. A doctor, making his third visit, said he wanted to affirm his New Year's resolutions. After a ceremony where wishes are inscribed on wooden sticks and burned, he and others, clad in karate gear and loincloths, faced the icy torrent to strengthen their resolve.

A young man, after walking under the waterfall, said he had "disappeared," hinting at the quest of youth. A group of seven men, fans of a pop group, said they wanted to make a hit for their idols. One of them, a 19-year-old student, was at a critical juncture in his life and needed to face it head on.

Others find a certain release in waterfall training, like the woman who said, "I wanted to throw away my past self."

A man who had come to the waterfall with his wife had braved the icy waters because of "a certain secret" that he could not say out loud.

by Brian Dentry

Source: NTV NEWS

