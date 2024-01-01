Entertainment | Mar 04

A Tale of a Jobless Ex-Gigolo and the Girl Who Believes He's a Dog

TOKYO, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - The latest volume of the manga "If I'm Reborn, I Want to Be a Dog [生まれ変わるなら犬がいい 2巻]" is a story about an unemployed former gigolo who has a bad track record with women, falling in love with a mentally ill girl who recognizes him as a dog.

The young man was lost in the mountains and was rescued by a girl who took him to her secluded mansion in the woods. The girl loved a dog named Silk more than anything in this world... However, her beloved dog had gone missing two years ago. The mentally ill girl comes to believe that the young man is Silk. As a dog, the young man is kept by her, but she eventually begins to love him as a human being...

by Aya Takahashi
