Cat Falls into Toxic Chemical Tank

HIROSHIMA, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - Residents in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have been warned not to touch a cat that fell into a tank containing the hazardous substance hexavalent chromium, as paw prints suggest it has escaped and may be dangerous.

A security camera captured a cat running at high speed. Following its path, reddish-brown paw prints were found.

According to Fukuyama City, around 7 a.m. on March 11, an employee at a plating factory discovered paw prints believed to be from a cat in a tank containing the toxic substance hexavalent chromium. Upon reviewing the security footage, a cat was seen escaping from the factory on Sunday night. It is presumed that the cat fell into the tank containing hexavalent chromium and managed to climb out and escape.

Hexavalent chromium is a hazardous substance that can cause inflammation of the skin and mucous membranes upon contact. If touched and then rubbed into the eyes, it can potentially lead to blindness.

A local resident expressed concern, "I hope the cat is caught soon before it causes any harm."

Fukuyama City is appealing to the public not to touch the cat if found with abnormalities and to promptly contact the city or police.