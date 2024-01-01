Farewell Colonel Sanders

OSAKA, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - Osaka's iconic Colonel Sanders statue has been given a final farewell at Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine following his epic journey to the bottom of Dotonbori River and back.

The Colonel was thrown into Dotonbori River by enthusiastic fans when the Hanshin Tigers won the championship in 1985. It was discovered in the mud 24 years later, and despite severe damage, it was cleaned up and displayed at KFC's Kansai branch.

Last year, the Colonel witnessed Hanshin Tigers become Japan champions once again. However, according to Japan KFC Holdings, due to aging, the statue has became difficult to store, so a memorial service was held at Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine in Osaka.

After 15 years of being cherished as a symbol of Osaka following his miraculous return, the Colonel has completed his role and was buried at the shrine.

Sumiyoshi Taisha Website: www.sumiyoshitaisha.net

Source: MBS NEWS