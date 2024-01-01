"The Apothecary Diaries" Season 2 Set for 2025

TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - The second season of the TV anime "The Apothecary Diaries" has been announced, with the release of a teaser visual and teaser PV.

"The Apothecary Diaries" is a hugely popular palace mystery entertainment series that has sold over 24 million copies, set in the inner palace where a young girl serving as a poison taster solves various difficult cases (author: Natsu Hyuuga, illustrator: Touko Shino, published by Hero Bunko/IMAGICA InfoS). The announcement of the second season was made following the broadcast of the final episode.

The second season is set to air in 2025, and along with the announcement, a teaser visual and teaser PV have been unveiled. The teaser visual depicts the two main characters, Maomao and Jinshi, with snow dancing in the background and light streaming in from behind. One can also see the hairpin given to Maomao by Jinshi depicted on her chest. The new visual suggests the pair facing new mysteries.

Moreover, the teaser PV showcases a series of unresolved mysteries from the first season, including the pregnancy of Empress Gyokuyou, changes in the power dynamics within the harem, the entry of Lady Rouran, the daughter of the influential Lord Shishou, the incident where Jinshi's life was targeted, and the disappearance of Sui Lin, who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the incident.

Source: Dengeki