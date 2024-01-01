Entertainment | Mar 24

"The Apothecary Diaries" Season 2 Set for 2025

TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - The second season of the TV anime "The Apothecary Diaries" has been announced, with the release of a teaser visual and teaser PV.

"The Apothecary Diaries" is a hugely popular palace mystery entertainment series that has sold over 24 million copies, set in the inner palace where a young girl serving as a poison taster solves various difficult cases (author: Natsu Hyuuga, illustrator: Touko Shino, published by Hero Bunko/IMAGICA InfoS). The announcement of the second season was made following the broadcast of the final episode.

The second season is set to air in 2025, and along with the announcement, a teaser visual and teaser PV have been unveiled. The teaser visual depicts the two main characters, Maomao and Jinshi, with snow dancing in the background and light streaming in from behind. One can also see the hairpin given to Maomao by Jinshi depicted on her chest. The new visual suggests the pair facing new mysteries.

Moreover, the teaser PV showcases a series of unresolved mysteries from the first season, including the pregnancy of Empress Gyokuyou, changes in the power dynamics within the harem, the entry of Lady Rouran, the daughter of the influential Lord Shishou, the incident where Jinshi's life was targeted, and the disappearance of Sui Lin, who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the incident.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Dengeki

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Visual Weather Observations to Cease Across Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) will end its practice of visual weather observations across the country, except in Tokyo and Osaka, from March 26.

Textbook Approvals Halted Over Privacy Breach

The screening process for textbooks to be used in junior highs nationwide from April next year has concluded, despite the approval of two textbooks being deferred due to an information leak.

Imperial Palace's Inui Street Opens

The spring public opening of Inui Street within the Imperial Palace has commenced. Spanning approximately 750 meters, Inui Street is home to over a hundred cherry trees, including Somei Yoshino varieties, offering a picturesque landscape for the many visitors.

Saigo Takamori's Lost Letter Solves Century-Old Mystery

A handwritten letter from Saigo Takamori to Okubo Toshimichi, missing for about 100 years, has been discovered in Shiga Prefecture.

Mammoth Tokyo Housing Complex Grapples with Aging Residents

Near JR Akabane Station in Tokyo's Kita Ward, the massive Kirigaoka Housing Complex stands as a dense collection of apartment buildings. The area around this huge complex is eerily quiet, with few people passing by.

FOLLOW US
         