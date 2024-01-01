Japan Launches First New Whaling Boat in 73 Years

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - For the first time in 73 years, Japan has unveiled a newly constructed whaling mother ship, equipped with drone technology for whaling operations in the Antarctic Sea.

The Sekikan Maru was constructed in Shimonoseki City and completed last month, marking a significant upgrade from previous vessels. The ships unique design features a deck specially equipped for launching large drones to scout for whales.

Innovations include a modified slipway with a gentler slope, enabling the vessel to haul in large whales up to 70 tons, such as the Antarctic minke, which previous mother ships could not accommodate.

The interior of the Sekikan Maru resembles a factory, designed to allow for the dissection of caught whales on board, thus enhancing sanitary conditions.

Source: ANN