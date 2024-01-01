Sci-Tech | Apr 04

Japan Launches First New Whaling Boat in 73 Years

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - For the first time in 73 years, Japan has unveiled a newly constructed whaling mother ship, equipped with drone technology for whaling operations in the Antarctic Sea.

The Sekikan Maru was constructed in Shimonoseki City and completed last month, marking a significant upgrade from previous vessels. The ships unique design features a deck specially equipped for launching large drones to scout for whales.

Innovations include a modified slipway with a gentler slope, enabling the vessel to haul in large whales up to 70 tons, such as the Antarctic minke, which previous mother ships could not accommodate.

The interior of the Sekikan Maru resembles a factory, designed to allow for the dissection of caught whales on board, thus enhancing sanitary conditions.

Source: ANN

Japan's New Volcano Research Center Activated

The Japan government's 'Volcano Research and Investigation Headquarters' was inaugurated on April 1st, with a ceremony marking the start of its mission to centralize the observation and research of volcanoes, aiming to enhance disaster prevention measures.

Endangered Eels Found in Dotonbori

At an event dedicated to the wildlife of Yodo River, a rare Japanese eel was revealed to the public for the first time.

Japan's SLIM Probe Revives After Second Night

JAXA has announced the revival of the unmanned explorer "SLIM" following its successful hibernation after making Japan's first moon landing. The probe successfully endured a second lunar night, a period during which temperatures can drop to as low as minus 170 degrees Celsius.

