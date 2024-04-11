Sports | Apr 11

Former Sumo Grand Champion Akebono Passes Away at 54

TOKYO, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - Akebono Tarō, the first foreign-born wrestler to reach the rank of Yokozuna in the history of professional sumo wrestling, has passed away. He was 54 years old.

Akebono, born in Hawaii, made history in 1993 when he was promoted to Yokozuna, the highest rank in sumo, becoming the first wrestler of non-Japanese descent to achieve this honor. His imposing height and strength brought a new dimension to the sport and inspired a generation of sumo wrestlers.

During his illustrious career, Akebono won a total of 11 top division tournament championships. His rivalry with fellow Yokozuna Takanohana was one of the most celebrated in sumo history, captivating fans with their contrasting styles and fierce competition.

After retiring from the ring, Akebono stayed involved in the world of sumo and later transitioned to professional wrestling, where he continued to be a popular figure due to his legendary status in sumo.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the sumo community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of his remarkable career. Akebono's contribution to the sport of sumo, both in Japan and internationally, will not be forgotten.

His legacy as a trailblazer for foreign wrestlers in sumo will continue to be an inspiration for many. The sumo world mourns the loss of a true giant, whose impact on the sport extended far beyond the dohyō.

Source: NHK

MORE Sports NEWS

Former Sumo Grand Champion Akebono Passes Away at 54

Akebono Tarō, the first foreign-born wrestler to reach the rank of Yokozuna in the history of professional sumo wrestling, has passed away. He was 54 years old.

Ohtani's Interpreter Admits to Theft

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has admitted to committing theft, with American media outlets reporting that the investigation is expected to conclude shortly. Mizuhara is accused of tampering with the settings of Ohtani's bank account.

Shogi "Meijin TitleMatch" Begins

The prestigious Meijin title match, the oldest of the eight major shogi titles, has commenced in Tokyo. The reigning champion, 21-year-old Sota Fujii, who last year became the youngest ever Meijin, is being challenged by Yoshiharu Toyoshima (33), who is seeking to reclaim the title for the first time in five years.

POPULAR NEWS

Philosopher's Path Blanketed with Sakura Petals

Along Philosopher's Path, Kyoto's renowned cherry blossom viewing spot, flower rafts have formed where fallen petals have blanketed the surface of the waterway.

Golden Treasure Brazenly Stolen from Tokyo Exhibition

A tea bowl made of pure gold, valued at 10 million yen, was stolen at around noon Thursday from the "Great Gold Exhibition" held at the busy Nihonbashi Takashimaya department store in Tokyo's Chuo district, leaving patrons and staff stunned.

Ohtani's Interpreter Admits to Theft

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has admitted to committing theft, with American media outlets reporting that the investigation is expected to conclude shortly. Mizuhara is accused of tampering with the settings of Ohtani's bank account.

PM Kishida Joins President Biden in 'The Beast'

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an informal dinner with President Joe Biden and the First Lady at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

FOLLOW US
         