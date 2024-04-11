Former Sumo Grand Champion Akebono Passes Away at 54

TOKYO, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - Akebono Tarō, the first foreign-born wrestler to reach the rank of Yokozuna in the history of professional sumo wrestling, has passed away. He was 54 years old.

Akebono, born in Hawaii, made history in 1993 when he was promoted to Yokozuna, the highest rank in sumo, becoming the first wrestler of non-Japanese descent to achieve this honor. His imposing height and strength brought a new dimension to the sport and inspired a generation of sumo wrestlers.

During his illustrious career, Akebono won a total of 11 top division tournament championships. His rivalry with fellow Yokozuna Takanohana was one of the most celebrated in sumo history, captivating fans with their contrasting styles and fierce competition.

After retiring from the ring, Akebono stayed involved in the world of sumo and later transitioned to professional wrestling, where he continued to be a popular figure due to his legendary status in sumo.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the sumo community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of his remarkable career. Akebono's contribution to the sport of sumo, both in Japan and internationally, will not be forgotten.

His legacy as a trailblazer for foreign wrestlers in sumo will continue to be an inspiration for many. The sumo world mourns the loss of a true giant, whose impact on the sport extended far beyond the dohyō.

Source: NHK