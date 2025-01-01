News On Japan
Travel

Legionella Bacteria Found at Osaka Expo’s Quiet Forest and Water Plaza

OSAKA, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Legionella bacteria have been detected in multiple locations at the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, prompting health and safety measures. According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, seawater collected on June 3rd from the Water Plaza, where water shows are held, was found to contain Legionella bacteria at 20 times the guideline limit.

The Osaka city government stated that when such levels are exceeded, inhaling aerosolized droplets containing the bacteria could significantly increase the risk of pneumonia. The city’s public health office instructed the Expo organizers to suspend fountain operations, leading to the cancellation of both daytime and evening water shows while the source of contamination is being investigated.

A visitor commented, "I’m disappointed because the only reservation I could get was for the water show."

The association also confirmed that on May 30th, elevated levels of Legionella had already been found at the same Water Plaza site, but the results were not disclosed at the time, and the show continued as planned. On the reason for this, Expo Deputy Secretary General Takashina explained, "The initial test was a simple check that only confirmed the presence of the bacteria, so there were no directives to suspend operations. We were told to wait for the detailed analysis, which would come later."

Additionally, on June 5th, the association revealed that Legionella bacteria above the guideline limit had also been detected on the south side of the "Quiet Forest" area in the center of the Expo grounds. The contamination was found on the night of May 28th, but was not publicly announced, and the site was quietly closed from the morning of May 30th.

At a press conference on June 5th, Koji Yamakita, acting director of the Facilities Maintenance Bureau of the Expo Association, stated, "There was no intention to delay the announcement. We only received the notice yesterday and are releasing the information today. There is currently no danger posed by the bacteria."

The association said it will carry out disinfection and other safety measures at both the Water Plaza and the waterside area of the Quiet Forest.

Legionella bacteria, known in Japanese as レジオネラ属菌, have a history in Japan that reflects the nation’s evolving public health challenges, particularly in relation to its widespread use of communal water facilities such as onsen (hot springs), sento (public baths), and hospital water systems. The bacterium was first globally recognized in 1976 following the deadly outbreak at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia, but it wasn't until 1987 that Japan reported its first major domestic case, involving an outbreak in a hospital in Gunma Prefecture. This incident drew attention to the potential for Legionella to thrive in artificial water systems, particularly those that generate aerosols, and raised alarms about Japan’s aging infrastructure and the unique risks posed by its bathing culture.

Through the 1990s, sporadic cases emerged in various parts of the country, with infections frequently linked to poorly maintained water systems in hotels, hospitals, and public facilities. As Japan’s population aged and more people became reliant on care facilities with complex water systems, the need for regular water sanitation and monitoring became increasingly apparent. However, the real turning point in public and governmental awareness came in 2002 when a large-scale outbreak occurred at a public bathhouse in Miyazaki Prefecture. This incident resulted in over 200 infections and at least seven deaths, making it one of the deadliest Legionella outbreaks in Japan. The bacteria had spread through improperly treated, recirculated bathwater, exposing systemic flaws in facility management and hygiene practices.

In response, the Japanese government began to introduce stricter regulatory measures, including revisions to the Public Bathhouse Law (公衆浴場法), which mandated regular water quality testing, improved disinfection procedures, and better documentation of cleaning routines. These rules were supported by detailed guidelines from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on how to control Legionella in high-risk facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, hotels, and spa centers. Despite these efforts, cases continued to be reported throughout the 2010s, particularly in locations with older plumbing systems or inconsistent maintenance standards. Cooling towers and water fountains in urban commercial buildings also emerged as infection sources, revealing that even outside traditional bathhouse environments, the risk of airborne Legionella exposure remained significant.

In more recent years, Legionella-related incidents have continued to occur, with several affecting nursing homes and rehabilitation centers where vulnerable elderly residents were exposed. These cases underscored the importance of continuous monitoring and the dangers of even small lapses in water system hygiene.

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

Nara Deer Facing Food Crisis

Nara Park, a world-famous site where wild deer freely roam among tourists, is facing growing concern over the animals’ survival as local authorities continue cutting down acorn-bearing trees. Researchers warn the move could seriously affect the deer's ability to endure the harsh winter months.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Japan Post to Lose Freight Permit

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has notified Japan Post of its intention to revoke the company’s license for freight transportation, following the discovery of improper safety checks at postal branches across the country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

New Sleeper Express to Connect Tokyo and Aomori by 2027

JR East has announced plans to introduce a new overnight limited express train connecting the Tokyo metropolitan area with the northern Tohoku region, including Aomori and Akita, by spring 2027. The new train will feature all-private rooms and a fully flat layout, with some cabins accommodating up to four passengers.

Sacred Tree Carried into Ise Inner Shrine Ahead of 2033 Shikinen Sengu

A ceremonial ritual to carry sacred timber into the Ise Grand Shrine’s Inner Shrine was held on June 9th in preparation for the next Shikinen Sengu in 2033, when the shrine buildings are reconstructed once every 20 years.

Okinawa Sees Earliest End to Rainy Season

Okinawa has entered summer faster than ever before. The Japan Meteorological Agency announced around 11 a.m. on June 8th that the region is believed to have ended its rainy season—marking the earliest such declaration since records began in 1951.

Exploring Tokyo's Greatest Temple, Sensoji - 4K HDR

Wandering around Tokyo's most famous temple, Senso-ji, in the Asakusa district from day to night. As the sun sets on Japan, the temple and pagoda are illuminated, and is a beautiful sight with Tokyo Skytree lit up in the background. For sure one of my favorite even spots to wander around and take in the sights. (VIRTUAL JAPAN)

Wild Deer Spotted in Central Sapporo

A wild male deer was seen roaming through a residential neighborhood in Chuo Ward, Sapporo, on the morning of June 6th, prompting police to issue warnings to residents.

Airbnb Rentals Proliferate in Osaka as Tourism Booms

To meet surging inbound tourism demand, so-called "special zone minpaku" (private lodgings permitted under special deregulation zones) have rapidly increased in Osaka. This system, introduced in 2014, allows for more relaxed rules on operating private accommodations. Today, approximately 95% of all approved special zone minpaku are concentrated in Osaka, and tensions with neighboring residents are rising.

Nara Seeks Luxury Hotels Without Breaking Its Historic Skyline

Nara, famed for its ancient temples and historic cityscape, faces a modern dilemma: how to increase tourism revenue while preserving the city's low skyline. Due to strict regulations designed to protect the views of landmarks such as Mount Wakakusa and the Great Buddha, no building in Nara Prefecture exceeds 50 meters in height.

Legionella Bacteria Found at Osaka Expo’s Quiet Forest and Water Plaza

Legionella bacteria have been detected in multiple locations at the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, prompting health and safety measures. According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, seawater collected on June 3rd from the Water Plaza, where water shows are held, was found to contain Legionella bacteria at 20 times the guideline limit.