Nara Seeks Luxury Hotels Without Breaking Its Historic Skyline

NAHA, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - Nara, famed for its ancient temples and historic cityscape, faces a modern dilemma: how to increase tourism revenue while preserving the city's low skyline. Due to strict regulations designed to protect the views of landmarks such as Mount Wakakusa and the Great Buddha, no building in Nara Prefecture exceeds 50 meters in height.

As a result, Nara has very few large-scale hotels. While the city ranks high in the number of foreign visitors, many of them visit on day trips without staying overnight or spending significantly. This poses a challenge for the local economy.

The tallest structure in the prefecture is not a modern skyscraper but the Five-Story Pagoda at Kōfuku-ji Temple, originally built in 710. Though currently undergoing major restoration, including the installation of a temporary roof, its roughly 50-meter height remains unmatched in the region. The current pagoda, reconstructed during the Muromachi period, continues to be the centerpiece of the city's protected skyline. The restoration is expected to be completed in nine years.

Nara’s residents can observe the ongoing repairs from afar, and some hope the project will help more people appreciate the value of preserving cultural heritage.

So why not simply build taller hotels? The city has designated specific view corridors from places like Daike Pond toward Mount Wakakusa and the Heijō Palace ruins toward the Great Buddha. These sightlines are strictly protected, and each area of the city has its own building height limits. In central areas like around JR Nara Station, buildings up to 40 meters are permitted, but only after careful visual impact assessments.

Beyond height, Nara also regulates building color, shape, and materials to preserve the townscape. One area benefiting from this approach is Naramachi, a district near Nara Park that retains architecture from the Edo to Meiji periods. A restored townhouse in this area, now an event space called Naramachi Monogatari-kan, is operated by a civic group dedicated to protecting and revitalizing the neighborhood.

Preserving traditional buildings means more than maintaining physical structures—it’s about passing down lifestyles and culture embedded within them. That philosophy is reflected in a unique hotel converted from an old brewery, now accommodating just eight groups per day. Retaining original elements like clay walls and ceiling beams, the hotel offers an immersive experience in traditional Japanese design. It’s part of a broader effort by an Osaka-based company that transforms historical buildings across Japan into hotels and restaurants.

Another example is a luxury hotel themed around sake, located in Nara, said to be the birthplace of Japanese rice wine. The hotel serves freshly pressed sake delivered directly from local breweries.

Despite the regulatory constraints, several upscale hotels have recently opened in Nara City. These properties aim to attract wealthier travelers by offering luxurious accommodations, justifying higher room rates even with fewer guests.

Looking ahead, the city is placing its hopes on a luxury hotel set to open in fiscal 2030 on prime real estate overlooking Mount Wakakusa. Although height restrictions will remain in place, the hotel will leverage a large plot of land to create a spacious, high-end atmosphere unique to Nara.

City officials remain firm in their stance: while development is welcomed, it must not compromise the integrity of Nara's historic scenery.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

