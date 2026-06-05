News On Japan
Travel

Kitayama River Rafting Offers Thrills Through Mountain Gorges

Jun 05, 2026 | News On Japan

NARA - Tourists are once again taking to the waters of the Kitayama River along the borders of Wakayama, Mie, and Nara prefectures, where a popular traditional rafting experience recreates the historic practice of transporting mountain timber by raft from Kitayama Village downstream to Shingu City.

Although rafts are no longer used for transporting timber due to the development of roads and other modern infrastructure, the practice has been preserved as a sightseeing attraction. Visitors can experience a recreation of the historic journey, navigating the river's swift currents during a roughly one-hour trip.

As the rafts plunge through rapids and weave along the scenic mountain river, tourists can be heard screaming and laughing with excitement.

The thrilling rafting experience, which combines adventure with a glimpse into the region's history and culture, will continue through the end of September.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

28 Typhoons Expected to Hit Japan in 2026

Japan could face a more active typhoon season than usual in 2026, with private weather forecaster Weathernews predicting around 28 typhoons to form during the year—above the long-term average of 25.1—and warning that approximately 14 could approach Japan, increasing the risk of weather-related disruptions across the country.

Mad Bear On The Loose Despite Hit With Tranquilizer

A bear that injured four people in Fukushima City escaped despite efforts to capture it using tranquilizer darts and box traps, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain on high alert.

Typhoon Jangmi Leaves Trail of Destruction Across Japan

Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) swept across Japan on June 3rd, bringing record-breaking rainfall, widespread flooding, landslides, transport disruptions, and powerful winds, while prompting Tokyo's first-ever issuance of a Level 4 danger alert under the country's new weather warning system.

Body Found in River Identified as Suspect in Mother-Daughter Murder Case

A body discovered in a river in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as 42-year-old Kenji Oyama, the suspect wanted nationwide in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter last month, police announced on June 4th.

Local Residents Struggle to Respond as New Disaster Warning

As Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) struck Wakayama Prefecture on June 3rd, the storm became the first major test of Japan's newly introduced disaster weather warning system, revealing both the benefits of earlier evacuation calls and the challenges local authorities faced in helping residents understand and respond to the new alerts.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Kitayama River Rafting Offers Thrills Through Mountain Gorges

Tourists are once again taking to the waters of the Kitayama River along the borders of Wakayama, Mie, and Nara prefectures, where a popular traditional rafting experience recreates the historic practice of transporting mountain timber by raft from Kitayama Village downstream to Shingu City.

Plaster Falls Off Walls of Himeji Castle Following Typhoon

A section of wall plaster and part of a roof eave were found damaged at Himeji Castle, the UNESCO World Heritage site in Hyogo Prefecture, on June 4th, with officials investigating whether strong winds from Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) were responsible.

New Typhoon Forming in South China Sea?

A newly formed tropical depression in the South China Sea could bring another round of heavy rain to western Japan as it interacts with the seasonal rain front, meteorologists have warned, only days after Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) caused widespread damage across the country.

Punch-kun Faces Security Challenges Following Monkey Business

A young Japanese macaque named Punch-kun has captured hearts around the world at a zoo near Tokyo, but the animal's growing popularity is now creating unexpected challenges, particularly after an American prankster dressed in a yellow suit entered the monkey enclosure, prompting renewed concerns over animal welfare and visitor behavior.

Transport Networks Across Eastern Japan Return to Normal

Transport services across eastern Japan were largely returning to normal on June 4th after Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) moved into the Pacific Ocean, with most railway lines resuming operations, airports functioning normally and airlines working to clear residual delays following a day of widespread disruption that saw nearly 900 flights canceled and major rail services suspended.

Ferry Service Between Ishigaki and Taiwan Resumes After 18 Years

A new ferry service linking Ishigaki Island and Taiwan has begun operations, marking the return of a regular maritime route between the two destinations for the first time in 18 years.

Bear Attacks Leave Four Injured in Fukushima, Woman Feared Killed in Akita

Bear-related incidents have occurred in quick succession in Fukushima and Akita prefectures, leaving four people injured in Fukushima while authorities in Akita are investigating a suspected fatal bear attack involving a woman in her 70s.

Yobuko Underwater Restaurant Promises Bigger Windows Ahead of Renewal

One of Kyushu's most distinctive dining destinations, the underwater restaurant Manbo in Yobuko, Saga Prefecture, has temporarily closed after 43 years in operation as construction advances on a new and modernized replacement scheduled to open this autumn.