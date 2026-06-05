Kitayama River Rafting Offers Thrills Through Mountain Gorges

NARA - Tourists are once again taking to the waters of the Kitayama River along the borders of Wakayama, Mie, and Nara prefectures, where a popular traditional rafting experience recreates the historic practice of transporting mountain timber by raft from Kitayama Village downstream to Shingu City.

Although rafts are no longer used for transporting timber due to the development of roads and other modern infrastructure, the practice has been preserved as a sightseeing attraction. Visitors can experience a recreation of the historic journey, navigating the river's swift currents during a roughly one-hour trip.

As the rafts plunge through rapids and weave along the scenic mountain river, tourists can be heard screaming and laughing with excitement.

The thrilling rafting experience, which combines adventure with a glimpse into the region's history and culture, will continue through the end of September.

Source: YOMIURI