ANA and JAL to Lower Fuel Surcharges for September and October

TOKYO - All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines are expected to lower fuel surcharges on international tickets issued in September and October after a decline in the fuel prices used to calculate the additional fees.

Fuel surcharges are added to international airfares to help airlines respond to sharp fluctuations in fuel costs.

The surcharges applied to tickets issued in July and August reached record highs following a surge in fuel prices caused by worsening tensions in the Middle East. The one-way surcharge was set at 65,000 yen for flights to North America and Europe and 7,400 yen for flights to South Korea.

Fuel prices for June and July, which are used to determine surcharges for tickets issued in September and October, subsequently declined after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum in June temporarily ending their fighting.

As a result, surcharges are expected to be reduced on routes including those to North America and Europe.

The size of the reductions will be decided following consultations with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Source: FNN