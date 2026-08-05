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Japan Declares Nationwide End to Rainy Season

Aug 05, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The rainy season appears to have ended in the Hokuriku region and both southern and northern Tohoku, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on August 5, marking the apparent end of the season across the entire country.

The announcement came substantially later than last year, when the rainy season ended unusually early in many areas. This year's end was 36 days later in Hokuriku and 17 days later in both southern and northern Tohoku.

Compared with the average year, the rainy season ended 12 days later in Hokuriku, 11 days later in southern Tohoku and seven days later in northern Tohoku.

With the latest announcement, all regions of Japan are now believed to have emerged from the rainy season.

Source: TBS

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