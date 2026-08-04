Japan Sets 30-Kph Limit on Residential Roads

TOKYO - The legal speed limit on many residential roads will be lowered from 60 kilometers per hour to 30 kph on September 1, as police urge drivers to recognize that pedestrians should take priority on narrow neighborhood streets.

The new limit will apply to relatively narrow roads without features such as a centerline or median separating opposing traffic.

Motorists caught traveling at 60 kph or faster on a residential road subject to the 30-kph limit may face up to six months in custody or a fine of up to 100,000 yen.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the revision was introduced because accidents on residential roads are more likely to result in death or serious injury.

"Drivers should remember that people have priority on residential roads and take particular care to drive safely even on familiar streets," an official from the department's Traffic Regulation Division said.

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to strengthen efforts to publicize the new rule and promote safe driving through traffic safety campaigns and other initiatives.

生活道路の法定速度を時速30キロに引き下げ 比較的狭い生活道路の法定速度が9月1日から時速60キロから30キロに引き下げられます。警察は、狭い生活道路では歩行者が優先されるという意識を持つようドライバーに呼びかけています。

日本将生活道路法定时速降至30公里 从9月1日起，日本许多较为狭窄的生活道路法定时速将由每小时60公里降至30公里。警方呼吁驾驶员认识到，在狭窄的居民区道路上应优先保障行人安全。

Source: TOKYO MX NEWS