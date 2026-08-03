Kyoto Geisha and Maiko Pay Respect to Supporters

KYOTO - Geisha and maiko in Kyoto's Gion district made their traditional rounds on August 1 to express gratitude to teahouse proprietors, teachers and others who support them throughout the year as part of the annual Hassaku observance.

"Congratulations. I humbly ask for your continued support," the entertainers said as they visited local establishments.

Hassaku refers to the first day of the eighth month under the traditional lunar calendar. The custom is said to have originated among farmers who prayed for a good harvest and presented gifts to people who had helped them.

Kyoto's geisha districts have preserved the tradition, with geisha and maiko visiting teahouse proprietors and instructors in traditional arts each year on August 1.

The temperature in Kyoto reached 37.4 degrees Celsius on August 1, marking the city's 19th extremely hot day of the year, when the maximum temperature reaches at least 35 degrees.

Under intense sunshine, the geisha and maiko went from teahouse to teahouse wearing formal black crested kimono made from ro, a sheer summer fabric reserved for the Hassaku occasion, and conveyed their appreciation for the support they receive.

Source: YOMIURI