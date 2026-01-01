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International Travel Demand Slows During Summer Holiday Period

Aug 01, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - International flight bookings for Japan's Obon holiday period have lost momentum for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, with airlines pointing to global uncertainty and the weak yen as factors discouraging overseas travel.

For the holiday period from August 7 to August 16, All Nippon Airways has received reservations for about 240,000 international seats, roughly unchanged from a year earlier.

Japan Airlines Group, meanwhile, has booked about 190,000 international seats, down around 10% from last year.

The figures mark the first slowdown in the upward trend that had continued since 2021, when the aviation industry was still being heavily affected by the pandemic. Airlines believe international developments and the yen's depreciation have weighed on demand.

Domestic flight reservations are broadly unchanged from last year, with services to Hokkaido and Okinawa proving particularly popular.

For ANA Group, the peak day for outbound travel will be August 8, while the return travel peak is expected on August 16. Japan Airlines Group expects both outbound and return traffic to peak on August 11.

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