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One Piece Premier Summer Returns to Universal Studios Japan

Jul 30, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - Universal Studios Japan launched its annual One Piece Premier Summer event on July 30, offering live battle performances and new festival-themed food inspired by the popular anime series.

The seasonal event's main attraction features powerful battle scenes unfolding directly in front of the audience, drawing loud cheers from visiting fans.

Guests can also dine at the Straw Hat Crew's Feast Restaurant, which is serving a selection of new menu items inspired by a traditional Japanese festival.

The limited-time event at the Osaka theme park is scheduled to run through November 19.

Source: KTV NEWS

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