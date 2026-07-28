Japan Braces for Typhoon No. 13

TOKYO - Typhoon No. 13 is forecast to move north at violent strength through the weekend, while torrential rain, sudden thunderstorms and dangerous heat threaten wide areas of Japan on July 28.

Heavy rain has fallen mainly across the Hokuriku region, prompting a Level 4 heavy rain danger alert in parts of Ishikawa Prefecture.

A trough of low pressure and cold air have caused intense rain clouds to remain over Hokuriku since the morning, bringing localized downpours.

Level 4 alerts have been issued in areas including Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, indicating a high risk of rain-related disasters.

Sudden and intense thunderstorms are possible across a broad area of the country later in the day, with the probability of lightning particularly high from the Tohoku region to the Tokai region during the afternoon.

Hourly rainfall could reach 70 millimeters in Niigata Prefecture and 60 millimeters in areas including Aichi and Tochigi prefectures. Rainfall of that intensity can resemble a waterfall, raising the risk of flooding and other disasters across a wide area.

Dangerous heat is also contributing to atmospheric instability. Temperatures from the Tokai region to Kyushu are expected to approach the 40-degree threshold for an extremely hot day.

The highest temperature is forecast to reach 39 degrees Celsius in Hita, Oita Prefecture, and strict precautions against heatstroke are being urged.

Typhoon No. 13, which formed on July 27, is expected to strengthen as it moves north and reach violent intensity by the weekend.

The storm could subsequently approach Japan, and residents are being advised to closely monitor the latest forecasts.

Latest: Typhoon No. 13 Forecast to Intensify

Source: FNN