51 Foreigners Including Five Japanese Detained in Laos

LAOS - Authorities in Laos have detained 51 foreign nationals, including five Japanese men and women, on suspicion of involvement in an online fraud operation selling furniture and home appliances.

Lao police said on July 27 that officers raided a hotel in the northern province of Xieng Khouang after receiving a tip from a local resident.

A total of 51 people, including Chinese nationals and people from Taiwan, were detained at the hotel on July 22 on suspicion of involvement in organized fraud. The group included five Japanese nationals of both sexes.

Authorities also seized more than 100 mobile phones, computers and other electronic devices from rooms used by the suspected operation.

The group is believed to have been involved in fraudulent online sales of furniture, household appliances and other goods.

The Japanese Embassy in Laos said it was still confirming the facts of the case.

Lao authorities have continued to raid bases linked to organized fraud schemes, with a series of Japanese nationals detained in recent crackdowns.

Source: TBS