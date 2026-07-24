News On Japan
Travel

'White Taxis' Rampant at Kansai Airport

Jul 24, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - A 37-year-old Chinese woman has been arrested and referred to prosecutors on suspicion of operating an unlicensed taxi service that transported travelers from Kansai International Airport to a hotel in Kyoto.

Xie Yutong is suspected of conspiring with an unidentified person to carry an unspecified number of travelers in her private vehicle for payment, a practice commonly known in Japan as a "white taxi" service.

A news crew documented the police operation at Kansai International Airport on July 7.

At 8 a.m., numerous vehicles were lined up in lanes reserved for private cars, making it difficult to distinguish suspected illegal taxis from ordinary vehicles picking up passengers.

At 1:45 p.m., investigators stopped a vehicle driven by Xie shortly after it began moving with two Chinese tourists inside.

The passengers showed investigators a smartphone displaying the names of destinations across Japan, along with an entry advertising transfers from Kansai International Airport.

The listed fare was 910 yuan, equivalent to about 20,000 yen.

An investigator asked whether payment was to be made when the passengers entered the vehicle or after the journey. An interpreter replied that they had planned to pay after arriving at their destination.

When asked whether the fee covered only transportation and did not include optional services such as a tour guide, the interpreter confirmed that it was solely for the ride.

Xie has admitted the allegation and told investigators that she had provided similar trips dozens of times since around the autumn of last year, according to police.

Unlicensed taxi services have become a persistent problem around Kansai International Airport over the past decade. Authorities warn that such operations may lack adequate vehicle maintenance and proper monitoring of drivers' health, creating potential safety risks for passengers and other road users.

The methods used by illegal operators have also become more sophisticated. In one case detected last year, a vehicle licensed only to provide nursing-care taxi services was used illegally to carry tourists.

Police and other authorities are strengthening countermeasures, including directly warning foreign visitors about the risks of using unauthorized transportation services.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 12 Expected to Impact Okinawa

Typhoon No. 12 (Noul) formed east of the Philippines at 3 a.m. on Friday, July 24, becoming the fourth typhoon to develop this month as this year's storm season continues at a faster pace than usual.

'White Taxis' Rampant at Kansai Airport

A 37-year-old Chinese woman has been arrested and referred to prosecutors on suspicion of operating an unlicensed taxi service that transported travelers from Kansai International Airport to a hotel in Kyoto.

JAXA Conducts Epsilon S Engine Firing Test

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency conducted a ground firing test of the second-stage engine for its Epsilon S small solid-fuel rocket at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on July 23.

Why Kuwana Reached a Record 40.6 Degrees

Kuwana in Mie Prefecture recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature anywhere in Japan this year, as a powerful high-pressure system and hot downslope winds combined to produce dangerous heat across a wide area.

RansomHouse Claims Responsibility for Cyberattack on Nichirei

The hacker group known as RansomHouse has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on frozen food giant Nichirei that delayed shipments and disrupted restaurants and supermarkets across Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Gyaru Mikoshi Parade on Tenjin Festival Eve

Eighty women carried two portable shrines weighing about 200 kilograms each through Osaka’s Tenjinbashisuji shopping arcade, filling the streets with spirited chants ahead of the Tenjin Festival’s opening ceremonies.

Japan Airlines Reveals New Workwear

Japan Airlines has unveiled new cooling workwear for ground staff at Haneda Airport, where temperatures on the aircraft parking apron reached 39 degrees Celsius.

Can Climbers Survive a Sudden Mount Fuji Eruption?

Mount Fuji has entered its summer climbing season, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors while authorities on its Shizuoka and Yamanashi sides take sharply different approaches to protecting climbers from a possible eruption.

Shinkansen Gets New Blue Design

JR West has unveiled a new blue-based design for Kodama trains on the Sanyo Shinkansen, intended to evoke the relaxed pace of an all-stations journey and the calm waters of the Seto Inland Sea.

Why Kuwana Reached a Record 40.6 Degrees

Kuwana in Mie Prefecture recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature anywhere in Japan this year, as a powerful high-pressure system and hot downslope winds combined to produce dangerous heat across a wide area.

Tokyo Ward Lifts Handheld Fireworks Ban

Nerima Ward has allowed handheld fireworks in selected public parks for the first time, joining a growing number of Tokyo wards seeking to provide residents with designated places to enjoy the traditional summer activity.

Mount Tokachidake Erupts for First Time in 22 Years

Mount Tokachidake in central Hokkaido experienced its first confirmed eruption in 22 years on July 22, sending a column of black smoke about 200 meters above the crater, although authorities said there were no signs that volcanic activity was intensifying.

Climbers Flock to Mount Fuji Despite Disaster-Level Heat

Large numbers of climbers headed to Mount Fuji on July 22 despite disaster-level heat that pushed temperatures to 40 degrees Celsius or higher in parts of Japan, while a series of rescues highlighted the risks of exhaustion, inadequate footwear and hypothermia during the peak summer climbing season.