Wakayama River Festival Keeps Whaling-Era Tradition Afloat

Wakayama - Two elaborately decorated boats sailed along the Kozagawa River in Wakayama Prefecture on July 26 as the annual Kochi Festival was held under scorching summer heat.

The small vessels, modeled after whaling boats from the Edo period, were adorned with banners and lanterns for a ceremonial river procession through the towns of Kushimoto and Kozagawa.

The boats slowly circled Kochijima, a small sacred island in the river regarded as the festival's object of worship, while men aboard performed traditional Ofunauta boat songs.

A lion dance was also presented on the riverbank, entertaining spectators who gathered despite the extreme heat.

The festival is one of the cultural properties included in "Living With Whales," a Japan Heritage designation recognized by the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

Yoshiaki Sugimoto, 79, chairman of the Kozagawa Kochi Festival Preservation Association, said the tradition is facing a serious shortage of participants.

"Thirty or 40 years ago, there were three boats and 36 singers performing the Ofunauta, but now the number of singers has fallen to four," Sugimoto said. "The situation is difficult, but we want to do everything we can to preserve this tradition."

Source: Kyodo