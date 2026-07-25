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JAL Flight Attendant Seriously Injured in Turbulence

Jul 25, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A Japan Airlines flight attendant suffered a broken rib after sudden turbulence shook an aircraft during its descent to Tokyo's Haneda Airport, prompting authorities to investigate the incident as an aviation accident.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and Japan Airlines, JAL Flight 672 from Oita Airport was descending toward Haneda on the afternoon of July 21 when the aircraft suddenly shook.

A flight attendant in her 50s who was standing and working near the rear of the cabin fell during the turbulence and fractured a rib on her left side, an injury classified as serious.

The seat belt sign was off at the time of the incident.

No other passengers or crew members were injured.

The Japan Transport Safety Board plans to investigate the incident as an aviation accident.

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