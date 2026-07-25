Fireworks Festivals Enter Era of Paid Seats

TOKYO - Paid seating has become the norm at fireworks festivals across Japan, with all 15,000 reserved-seat tickets for the Sumida River Fireworks Festival in Tokyo already sold ahead of the July 25 event.

The festival, one of Tokyo's best-known summer traditions, attracts nearly 1 million visitors each year and ranks among the most popular fireworks displays in the country.

Paid seating was introduced at the festival 24 years ago. While fireworks festivals were once commonly associated with spectators spreading sheets along riverbanks and watching free of charge, they are increasingly becoming events where visitors pay for a more comfortable viewing experience.

According to Teikoku Databank, about 80% of fireworks festivals have introduced paid seating.

Handheld fireworks are also becoming more premium, reflecting broader changes in one of Japan's most familiar forms of summer recreation.

Source: FNN