Ken-O Expressway Extension Toward Narita Airport Unveiled

TOKYO - A section of the Ken-O Expressway being extended in Chiba Prefecture to improve access to Narita Airport has been opened to the media ahead of its scheduled completion.

The Chiba section between the Taiei Junction in Narita and the Matsuo-Yokoshiba Interchange is scheduled to open during fiscal 2026.

At a toll gate shown to reporters, cameras will allow staff to respond remotely when problems occur.

The extension is primarily intended to ease congestion in central Tokyo and improve access to Narita Airport. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and other authorities hope the project will strengthen the airport's international competitiveness.

Source: FNN