Japanese Winemaker in Bordeaux Reports Tour Cancellations

Wildfires continued to burn across southwestern France, spreading closer to Bordeaux and disrupting tourism as a Japanese winemaker in the renowned wine-producing region reported fewer visitors and tour cancellations.

The prefect of Gironde said on July 28 that flames had again spread at 14 locations following the outbreak of a large wildfire in southwestern France.

Osamu Uchida, who operates Domaine Uchida in Bordeaux and welcomes visitors for winery tours, said customer numbers had fallen.

"Visitor numbers are certainly low at the moment. I think it is because of the fires," Uchida said, adding that cancellations had also been reported.

The winery is located some distance from the affected areas, and there has been no impact on the wine so far. However, Uchida said conditions could change depending on the direction of the wind.

"If the smoke or fire were to come this way and continue for a long time, there could be an impact," he said.

Evacuation orders have been issued to 4,000 people in tourist areas, while the continuing fires are beginning to affect the wider tourism industry.