Typhoon No. 13 Forecast to Make Closest Approach to Japan Next Week

NAHA - Typhoon No. 13 (Dolphin) is forecast to intensify into a violent storm before approaching the Ogasawara Islands early next week, while a possible westward shift in its track is raising concern over potential effects in western Japan and Kyushu.

The typhoon was moving north-northwest near Wake Island at 15 kilometers per hour as of 9 p.m. on July 29, maintaining a very strong intensity. Its central atmospheric pressure was 955 hectopascals, with maximum sustained winds of 45 meters per second and maximum gusts of 60 meters per second.

Satellite imagery showed that the storm's cloud structure had become increasingly organized and that an eye was gradually emerging.

Microwave satellite analysis also indicated that tall clouds were becoming more prominent around the center and that an eyewall, the ring of intense thunderstorms surrounding a typhoon's eye, was beginning to form. The development was seen as evidence that the system was continuing to strengthen.

The typhoon is forecast to become violent by 9 p.m. on July 31 while moving north-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour. Its central pressure is expected to fall to 910 hectopascals, with sustained winds of 55 meters per second and gusts of up to 80 meters per second.

It is expected to remain at violent strength as it reaches waters near Minamitorishima at around 9 p.m. on August 1.

The storm is then forecast to weaken slightly while retaining a very strong intensity and move closer to the Ogasawara Islands by 9 p.m. on August 2. Maximum sustained winds are expected to remain at 50 meters per second, with gusts reaching 70 meters per second.

The typhoon is projected to gradually turn westward and make its closest approach to the Ogasawara Islands around 9 p.m. on August 3, still carrying sustained winds of 50 meters per second and maximum gusts of 70 meters per second.

Numerical simulations by Japanese and overseas forecasting agencies have shown the predicted track gradually shifting farther west.

Considerable uncertainty remains over the storm's eventual course and strength, but forecasters said the possibility of it approaching western Japan or Kyushu cannot be ruled out.

Residents have been urged to closely monitor updated weather information because the projected path may continue to change.

Source: ウェザーニュース