Flights Resume Between Osaka and Kumamoto After Quake Disruption

OSAKA - Flights at Kumamoto Airport were gradually returning to normal on July 29 after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that registered the maximum seismic intensity of 7 forced the cancellation of all domestic services at the airport the previous day.

The earthquake struck at about 4:27 p.m. on July 28, with its epicenter in the Kumamoto region of Kumamoto Prefecture at an estimated depth of approximately 10 kilometers.

All domestic flights arriving at and departing from Kumamoto Airport on July 28 were canceled because of the earthquake, disrupting passengers traveling between Kumamoto and other parts of Japan.

At Nagoya Airfield, passengers attempting to return to Kumamoto were left considering alternative arrangements. One traveler said, "I will have to find a hotel somewhere," while another said, "Since the flight was canceled, I am thinking of driving back to Kumamoto."

Kumamoto Airport said flights were scheduled to resume normally on July 29, although some cancellations remained, and advised passengers to check airline websites for the latest information.

A total of five flights connecting Osaka International Airport, also known as Itami Airport, and Kumamoto Airport were canceled on July 29.

Japan Airlines canceled four services, comprising two flights from Itami Airport to Kumamoto Airport and two flights from Kumamoto Airport to Itami Airport.

No damage has been confirmed on the runway at Kumamoto Airport, and Japan Airlines said it planned to operate normally from 1 p.m. on July 29.

All Nippon Airways also canceled one flight from Kumamoto Airport to Itami Airport, but later resumed normal operations.

In response to the earthquake, the Union of Kansai Governments dispatched two officials from the Hyogo Prefectural Government's disaster prevention support division to Kumamoto Prefecture.

Source: KTV NEWS