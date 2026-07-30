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Thomas and Percy make Dream Appearance at Shin-Kanaya Station

Jul 30, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIZUOKA - Thomas the Tank Engine and Percy appeared side by side at Oigawa Railway's retro-style Shin-Kanaya Station in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture, drawing cheers from passengers and children who packed the platform for the dream pairing.

The Oigawa Main Line runs 39.5 kilometers from Kanaya Station in Shimada to Senzu Station in Kawanehon, both in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Thomas and Percy operate at the head of trains traveling between Shin-Kanaya Station and Kawaneonsen-Sasamado Station. The characters are expected to continue playing an important role as popular symbols of the railway and communities along the line as Oigawa Railway marks 50 years since reviving steam locomotive services.

Source: 産経ニュース

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