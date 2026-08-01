OSAKA - Osaka's Tenjin Festival, one of Japan's three major festivals and a tradition dating back more than 1,000 years, drew about 1.29 million visitors this year, close to a record high, even as organizers struggled with extreme heat, growing numbers of foreign tourists, waste and mounting safety concerns.

The environment surrounding the festival has changed dramatically. Record-breaking temperatures have increased the risk of heatstroke, while some foreign visitors unfamiliar with local rules have created additional challenges. Organizers have also faced problems including litter, unauthorized entry into restricted areas and poor viewing etiquette.

Festival officials have rushed to respond, but the event has exposed a range of issues that must be addressed if the tradition is to continue safely and comfortably. Behind the celebrations, organizers are searching for ways to protect the festival's heritage while adapting to new risks and changing visitor behavior.

Osaka's Tenjin Festival traces its origins to 951, two years after Osaka Tenmangu Shrine was established to enshrine Sugawara no Michizane, a Heian-period scholar, poet and statesman who came to be worshipped as Tenjin, the deity of learning. Michizane died in 903 after being demoted and sent to Dazaifu in Kyushu, and a series of disasters and epidemics after his death led people at the time to fear that his angry spirit was responsible. Shrines were established to pacify and honor him, and Osaka Tenmangu was founded in 949.

The festival is said to have begun with the Hokonagashi ritual in 951. A sacred spear was floated from the riverbank near the shrine, and the place where it washed ashore was chosen as the site of a temporary sanctuary. Local residents prepared boats to welcome and accompany the deity to the site, establishing the basis of the water procession that remains the festival's defining feature. The ritual also served as an act of purification, with prayers offered for protection from disease and misfortune.

The early festival was centered on religious rites rather than the large public spectacle seen today. Its purpose was to escort the spirit of Michizane from the shrine, allow the deity to observe the city and receive the prayers of residents, and then return the spirit safely to Osaka Tenmangu. The procession gradually expanded as Osaka developed and communities along its rivers became increasingly involved.

The festival began taking a more recognizable form around the late 16th century, when Toyotomi Hideyoshi was constructing Osaka Castle and developing the city as a political and commercial center. The number of participating vessels increased, and the Funatogyo boat procession became more formally organized. Osaka's network of rivers and canals made water transport central to everyday life, allowing the festival to grow into an event closely associated with the city's identity as a water metropolis.

Tenjin Festival flourished particularly during the Genroku era from the late 17th to early 18th centuries, when Osaka prospered as the commercial center known as the "nation's kitchen." Wealthy merchants, neighborhood associations and trade groups contributed money, boats, decorations and performers, transforming the religious procession into one of the country's most elaborate urban festivals. Its splendor came to symbolize the wealth and vitality of Osaka.

During the Kyoho era in the first half of the 18th century, organized supporter groups known as ko became an increasingly important part of the festival. These associations took responsibility for particular rituals, portable shrines, boats, music and performances, creating a community-based structure that continues to support the event. Elaborately decorated welcoming dolls also appeared during this period. Displayed on boats to greet the deity, the large figures depicted legendary heroes and characters from Japanese and Chinese history and helped spread the festival's reputation across the country.

The festival developed into a combination of sacred ceremony and popular entertainment. The land procession carried the deity through Osaka's streets with portable shrines, drums, banners, ceremonial costumes and performers. The boat procession then transferred the celebration to the river, where vessels carrying shrine officials, musicians, dancers and local organizations moved across the water. Bonfires, lanterns and music created the spectacle that later led the event to be described as a festival of fire and water.

Political upheaval and social change repeatedly disrupted the celebration. Some events were suspended during the turmoil surrounding the end of the Tokugawa shogunate in the 19th century, while modernization altered Osaka's waterways and urban landscape. The festival was also interrupted during the two world wars, when shortages, security restrictions and wartime conditions made the large procession impossible.

Osaka suffered extensive destruction during World War II, and rebuilding the festival became part of the city's broader postwar recovery. The Funatogyo boat procession was restored in 1949, four years after the war ended. Its revival carried meaning beyond the religious ceremony, serving as a public sign that Osaka's neighborhoods, businesses and traditional organizations were recovering.

In the postwar decades, river improvements, bridge construction, traffic growth and redevelopment forced organizers to modify routes and operating methods. At the same time, television coverage, improved transportation and Osaka's economic expansion turned what had once been primarily a local shrine festival into a nationally recognized summer event. The fireworks display became one of its best-known attractions, while the land and river processions remained its ceremonial core.

The modern festival is primarily held on July 24 and July 25. The first day, known as Yomiya, includes opening rites and the Hokonagashi ceremony, preserving the ritual regarded as the festival's origin. The second day, Honmiya, features the main land procession and the evening boat procession. The deity is ceremonially carried out from Osaka Tenmangu, escorted through the city and taken onto the Okawa River before returning to the shrine. Fireworks illuminate the river as lantern-covered boats pass each other, producing the festival's signature scene.

Although commonly grouped with Kyoto's Gion Festival and Tokyo's Kanda Festival as one of Japan's three major festivals, Tenjin Festival retains a distinctly Osaka character. It was shaped by merchant culture, neighborhood cooperation and the city's historic dependence on rivers and canals. The event is not simply a parade or fireworks celebration, but a Shinto observance intended to show Michizane the prosperity of Osaka, express gratitude for his protection and pray for the city's continued well-being.

More than 1,000 years after the first sacred spear was set afloat, the festival continues to depend on shrine officials, hereditary participants, neighborhood groups, businesses, volunteers and boat operators. Its history has been marked by repeated adaptation to war, urban redevelopment, changes to the river environment and the growth of mass tourism. The central purpose, however, remains largely unchanged: to escort the deity through the city and across the water while bringing Osaka's communities together in a shared expression of faith, civic pride and cultural continuity.

Source: YOMIURI